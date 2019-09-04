|
|
TRIBUIANI
EMILIA (nee Firmani)
Age 82, on September 1, 2019 of Broomall.
1937 - 2019
Wife of the late Francesco, mother of the late Luciano, and sister of the late Elena Firmani and Maria Flocco.
Survived by her sons John (Brenda), Rob (Jeannine), daughter-in-law Laurie, 6 grand-children and one great grand-daughter, and her brother-in-law Antonio Flocco.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday Evening, Sept. 6, 2019, 6-8 P.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 and then Saturday Morning, all at church 9 - 9:45 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Inurnment private.
In lieu of flowers donations in Emilia's memory may be made to the Melmark Players at https://melmark.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/926952/Default.aspx would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019