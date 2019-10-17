Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
EMILY A. (Nardone) RIVERSO

EMILY A. (Nardone) RIVERSO Notice
RIVERSO
EMILY A. (nee Nardone)


Passed away on October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael F.; loving mother of Michael J. Riverso and Joann Riverso-Nataloni; dear Meem of Bianca, Sophie, Emma, and Gabrielle; sister of Angela (Bill) Robinson, Joseph (Lorraine) Nardone, and Rita (Tom) Tomassian; sister-in- law of Carmine (Salvatore) Bonfiglio; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral SATURDAY Morning 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 8th and Montrose Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 923 Christian St., Phila., PA 19147.

pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
