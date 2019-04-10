|
|
RINNIER
EMILY E. "TOOTSIE"
(nee Coyle)
of Haverford PA, passed away April 7, 2019. She was the devoted mother of the late Michael Rinnier, (Kathryn "Kim"); grand-mother of Kimberly (Dr. Francis) Rosato, Michael B. Rinnier, Shawn (Susan) Rinnier, Lauren (Christian) Tamburro, September (Michael) Votta, Christopher Rinnier, David Rinnier, Nolan Rinnier, Jenna (Stephen) LoBianco, Meghan (Carson) Solien; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and former daughter-in-law, Maureen Gormley. Family and friends may call 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 1 P.M., Friday April 12 in St. John Neumann, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr PA 19010. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019