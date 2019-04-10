Home

EMILY E. "TOOTSIE" (Coyle) RINNIER

of Haverford PA, passed away April 7, 2019. She was the devoted mother of the late Michael Rinnier, (Kathryn "Kim"); grand-mother of Kimberly (Dr. Francis) Rosato, Michael B. Rinnier, Shawn (Susan) Rinnier, Lauren (Christian) Tamburro, September (Michael) Votta, Christopher Rinnier, David Rinnier, Nolan Rinnier, Jenna (Stephen) LoBianco, Meghan (Carson) Solien; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and former daughter-in-law, Maureen Gormley. Family and friends may call 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 1 P.M., Friday April 12 in St. John Neumann, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr PA 19010. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
