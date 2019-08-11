|
|
SWEENEY
EMILY F. (nee Kasper)
Born February 16, 1929 in Navarino, Wisconsin, to the late Josie (nee Schrama) and Albert Kasper. She died August 7th, 2019, at her home in Springfield. Beloved wife of the late Edward H. Sweeney.
Survived by her 5 children Susan, Edward (Nhung), Robert (Vel), Kathleen Caporizzo (Ronald), and John (Rosemary); 10 grandchildren, Teresa, Martin, Mark, Rachael, Jennifer, Matthew, Laura, Katherine, John, Eric; one great-grand-child, Ani Lee; and her one sister, Dorothy "Rainey" Dworak, She was predeceased by her siblings August, Stanley, Alan, Gertrude, Clara, Alice, Martha, and Verona.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday Evening, August 13th, from 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. AND Wednesday Morning, August 14th, from 8:30 A.M. – 9:15 A.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Kevin's Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Flowers and Mass Cards would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019