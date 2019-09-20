Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
EMILY (Valach) NEKORANIK Notice
NEKORANIK
EMILY (nee Valach)
At the age of 97, on September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul J.; loving mother of Richard and his wife Joan, and Polly Heimerl and her husband Mike; devoted sister of Frank Valach, Edward Valach, and Connie Valosky; dear grand-mother of Michael, Matthew, Nicole, Lisa, and Richard; also survived by 10 great-grand-children, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9 A.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., St. Cecilia Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38501, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019
