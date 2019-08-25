Home

EMILY ROSENTHAL Psy.D CHERNICOFF

EMILY ROSENTHAL Psy.D CHERNICOFF Notice
CHERNICOFF
EMILY ROSENTHAL, Psy.D
January 18, 1952 - August 23, 2019, of Philadelphia, PA. Loving fiance` and partner of Dr. Marc Lipschutz; Caring friend to Aaron Lipschutz; Beloved daughter of the late Benjamin and Ethel Rosenthal Chernicoff; Devoted sister of the late Joy C. Horman; Dear aunt to Elizabeth Horman and Brooke Horman (Matt Bromberg); Grand aunt to Cole, Lilly, Jedd and Scarlett; Special cousin to Alice Fisher (the late Solomon) and Joan Cohen (Fred). Emily was a unique and cherished member of all life communities - family, friends, colleagues and clients. Services, Sunday 12:30 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Joan and Fred Cohen (Sunday only from 4 to 9 P.M). Contributions in Emily's memory may be made to ., 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
