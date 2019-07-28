Home

Services
Ruffenach Funeral Home
2101 S 21St St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 389-0876
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
2101 S 21St St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
2101 S 21St St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edmond's Church
21st St. and Snyder Ave
View Map
EMMA (Spagnuolo) MANFRE

EMMA (Spagnuolo) MANFRE Notice
MANFRE
EMMA (nee Spagnuolo)


Age 88, on July 26, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph V. Loving mother of Elaine Mellett (Marty), Lynn DiVincenzo (Anthony) and the late Joseph J. Manfre. Mother-in-law of Carol. Grandmother of Christopher, Jaclyn (Frankie), Leslie, Anthony and Joseph (Monique). Sister of Louis Spagnuolo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 6-8 P.M. and Wednes-day 9 A.M. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass Wed. 10 A.M. St. Edmond's Church, 21st St. and Snyder Ave., Phila. PA 19145. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. The family requests donations to St. Edmond's Church.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
