MANFRE
EMMA (nee Spagnuolo)
Age 88, on July 26, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph V. Loving mother of Elaine Mellett (Marty), Lynn DiVincenzo (Anthony) and the late Joseph J. Manfre. Mother-in-law of Carol. Grandmother of Christopher, Jaclyn (Frankie), Leslie, Anthony and Joseph (Monique). Sister of Louis Spagnuolo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 6-8 P.M. and Wednes-day 9 A.M. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass Wed. 10 A.M. St. Edmond's Church, 21st St. and Snyder Ave., Phila. PA 19145. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. The family requests donations to St. Edmond's Church.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019