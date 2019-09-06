Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Beloved husband of Marilyn Royfe passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. He was 92 years old. He was a loving father to Nancy (Leonard) Karpf, Shira (Ross) Goldstein and Abby (Steven) Mezrow and beloved grandfather to Laura and Julia Karpf, Kyle and Brett Mezrow and Ilana Goldstein and loving brother of Lillian Turin. A WWII veteran, he served as a Japanese translator in the Philippines. He was the Execu-tive Director of Jewish Employment Vocational Services in Philadelphia for 25 years. Funeral service at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 321 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA, Sunday, Sept. 8th at 2:30 P.M. Contributions in his memory can be made to the . Hank led a full and wonderful life.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019
