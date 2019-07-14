Resources More Obituaries for ERIC CHUNG Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ERIC AN-CHI FAIA CHUNG

June 10, 1932 - June 19, 2019

Former Design Principal at Kling-Lindquist, a Philadelphia architecture firm, died on June 19, 2019, in Florida, at Naples Community Hospital North from complications to cancer treat-ment. He was 87 years of age.

Born in Shanghai, China, June 10, 1932, to Alice and Daniel Chung.

Eric left Hong Kong and was admitted to the Birmingham School of Architecture in England, graduating in 1957.

Upon immigrating to the United States, he enlisted in the Army, finishing his military obligation in the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1963.

In 1958 Eric started as a draftsman at architectural firm, Vincent G. Kling & Associates in Philadelphia. Eric met Nancy Shen in New York, married in 1961, and settled in Philadel-phia. He later pursued his Master's at Yale University, where his grandfather studied. After completing his studies in 1964 he returned to Vincent G. Kling & Associates, eventually reaching the position of Senior Partner and Design Principal.

Eric and Nancy started a family in 1964 with son, Eric Y and Alice born in 1966. Eric shared with family his love for tennis and boating.

During his years as a designer, he contributed to projects such as the US Mint in Philadelphia, American Baptist Convention offices in Valley Forge, Glaxo SmithKline Labs in Research Triangle Park in NC, Drexel University's LeBow College of Engineering, Prudential Corporate Offices in Upper Dublin Town-ship, along with international projects for companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim.

Eric served on the Board of Trustees for Widener University from 1990 until 2003.

He was active during the form-ative period of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corpor-ation and a member of the Fraternity of Rho Psi.

A career highlight for Eric was his elevation to Fellow of the American Institute of Architects.

Nearly 33 years in marriage, Eric and Nancy divorced in 1994.

Eric married Ruth Suarez in 1996. He retired from Kling-Lindquist in 1997. Together with Ruth for over 22 years, Eric maintained an active life-style. They were involved with philanthropic and community activities, supporting a research endowment at his alma mater, Yale University, and YMCA tennis in Florida.

Eric found time to hone his tennis and golf skills. He built and flew radio controlled planes. He enjoyed other pursuits such as painting and photography.

Eric was pre-deceased by brothers, An-min and An-du and is survived by second wife, Ruth; first wife, Nancy Chung; daughter, Alice; son, Eric Y. (married to Lynn), and grand-children Danielle and Andrew.

A Memorial Service will be held September 8, 2019, 2 P.M., at Church of the Saviour, 651 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Burial will be private.

