ERIC CHRISTOPHER
Age 46, unexpectedly, on May 12, 2019, of Phila. Beloved son of Linda (Bert) Schwartz and Brian Eblovi. Brother of Darren (Claire) Eblovi and his nephews Adrian and William. Also survived by his "wife" Marita Haffner and his beloved "sons" Rocket and Asher.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral and Visitation Friday, May 17th, from 2 to 4 P.M., at HANCOCK FUNERAL HOME LTD., 8018 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Rhawn St.), Phila. (Parking in rear). Int. private. Donations may be made in his memory to Street Tails Animal Rescue https:\\www.streettails.org/EricEblovi
Published on Philly.com on May 15, 2019