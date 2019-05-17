Home

LACKTMAN
ERIC
76, of Springfield, on May 13, 2019. Raised in Upper Darby, he was a graduate of Upper Darby High School, received his degree from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas. Eric served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was an Estate Tax Attorney for the IRS in the Phila. office, retiring in 2008. He was a member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and had attended Bethany Presbyterian Church. Eric was a member of the Men's Bible Class, enjoyed Classical music and was an avid reader. Son of the late Nathan and Edith Lacktman, he is survived by his brother, Michael Lacktman and nephews.
Friends will gather at 12 Noon Saturday at the TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill PA 19026 with a Service beginning at 12:30 P.M. Condolences

www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019
