SEILER
ERIC MICHAEL
On Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved son of Marc and Cathy (nee Noble); loving brother of Jared; beloved grandson of Sandra (and the late Eugene) Noble and the late Dr. Arthur and Marilyn Seiler; dear nephew of Amy (Wayne) Grodsky and Dr. Bruce (Vicki) Seiler. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019