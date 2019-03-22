Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk and Nice Funeral Home
80 Stenton Avenue
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
(610) 832-2064
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST HYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST H. HYDE Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

ERNEST H. HYDE Jr. Notice
HYDE
ERNEST H. JR.


Passed Mar. 20, 2019. Born Mar. 4, 1923. Survived by children Robert E. Hyde and June A. Abramson; grandchildren Michael Hyde and Megan Riley; and great-grandchildren Shanon, Alexandria, Alison, and Emily. Visitation Mon. Mar. 25 at 10:30 AM, Memorial Service 11 AM, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at Lung.org.

KirkandNiceInc.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirk and Nice Funeral Home
Download Now