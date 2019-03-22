|
HYDE
ERNEST H. JR.
Passed Mar. 20, 2019. Born Mar. 4, 1923. Survived by children Robert E. Hyde and June A. Abramson; grandchildren Michael Hyde and Megan Riley; and great-grandchildren Shanon, Alexandria, Alison, and Emily. Visitation Mon. Mar. 25 at 10:30 AM, Memorial Service 11 AM, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at Lung.org.
