on 06/17/2019, age 88, longtime Phila. resident. Ernie was a veteran of the US Army, where he received numerous medals for his service in Korea. He retired after 30 years of service at Rohm & Haas and after retirement enjoyed his time at Merion Golf Club as a caddy master and starter. Ernie was an avid golfer and affectionately known as St. Francis because of his love of animals. He is survived by his loving children, Edward Latzko (Eileen), Kenneth Latzko (Louise), Andrea Latzko and Diana Latzko. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Nicholas Latzko (Joana), Regina Latzko and his honorary grand-daughter, Courtney Shirar. Also survived by 1 brother, Rudolph Latzko, along with Catherine Latzko and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Latzko, his brother, Joseph Latzko and sisters, Mitzie Gillespie and Emily Werner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 12:30 pm at THE WADE FUNERAL HOME, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment, Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday evening 6-8:00 pm and Wednesday morning 11:30-12:30 at the Funeral Home. www.wadefh.com

