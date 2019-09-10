Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST McKISSICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST M. McKISSICK Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNEST M. McKISSICK Jr. Notice
McKISSICK
ERNEST M., JR.
85, of Philadelphia, passed away on September 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Joan Aneda (nee Green) McKissick. Also survived by his sibling's, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ernest's Life Celebration Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 9 to 11 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his funeral service at 11A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest's memory may be made to the at www.donate.org.
To share your fondest memories of Ernest please visit

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now