McKISSICK
ERNEST M., JR.
85, of Philadelphia, passed away on September 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Joan Aneda (nee Green) McKissick. Also survived by his sibling's, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ernest's Life Celebration Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 9 to 11 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his funeral service at 11A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest's memory may be made to the at www.donate.org.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019