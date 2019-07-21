SCHOFIELD

ERNEST P.

Of Vineland, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died peace-fully in his sleep at the NJ Veterans Home in Vineland, NJ. He was 98. He was in the Army for over 25 years, first as a soldier in WWII, surviving Normandy Beach in the 2nd wave, as a communications officer. He continued on in the Army Reserves and retired as a Lt. Col. His wife, Betty, and son Paul had passed several years prior to his death as did his sister and 2 brothers. Ernie was a graduate of Frankford High and the Wharton School of Business, and lived most of his life in the Philadelphia area. He is survived by his daughter, Susan and her husband David; his grandson Jordan and wife Gabriella, and his 4 great-grand-children, Nevaeh, Riely, Genessa and Tiberius; and 5 nieces and 3 nephews. Ernie will be remem-bered for his sense of humor which lives on in his daughter and grandson. When faced with a challenge or new adventure, his motto came from R.L. Stevenson's Treasure Island: "Them's as dies be the lucky ones". A local Memorial Service will be planned for the Fall. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019