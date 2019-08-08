|
MENOLD
ERNEST R.
Passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport, PA surrounded by family. Ernie was a resident of Garnet Valley, PA and Lakewood Ranch, FL, and he previously resided in Middletown and Springfield, PA.
Ernest R. Menold was born January 9, 1938 and was raised in Southwest Philadelphia. He graduated West Catholic High School in 1955 where he rowed crew. He received a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1959 and 1961. After receiving his PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 1965 from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH, Ernie joined his father at Ernest D. Menold, Inc., a sheet metal contracting company in Lester, PA. He served as President after his father's death in 1973 until 2003, and prior to his death, he was CEO of the company.
Ernie was involved in the Sheet Metal Industry, serving two terms as President of SMCA of Philadelphia, and co-chairman of the Taft Hartley Funds for Local 19 Sheet Metal Workers. He served a term as President of the State Association, and one term as National President (1991-1992) of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association (SMACNA), which included one White House dinner.
A giant of a man, both physically and spiritually, Ernie was an active member of St. Francis DeSales in Lenni, PA, serving for many years in the Parish Choir, and on various committees. He enjoyed hunting and vacationing for many years with his friend, Joe Johnston and his family. He loved playing bogey golf (with occasional pars) at The Springhaven Club and Eagles Mere CC. His most enjoyable rounds were with his sons, sons-in-law and his grandson.
Ernie and Helen loved hosting friends and family near Dushore in Sullivan County, PA and at their winter home in Lakewood Ranch, FL. An avid Notre Dame football fan, he loved hosting Notre Dame tailgaters where he served pancakes, brats, and beverages to his children, grandchildren and their friends.
Ernie is survived by his lovely wife, Helen (nee Hart), who he was married to for 60 years. He is also survived by his four children: Ernest J. (Patricia), Linda Menold Rooney (Michael S.), Deborah Menold Marini (Marc) and Michael P. (Jessica). The Special Lights in his life were his 11 grand-children: Anna Menold Gray (Ben), Julie Menold Geisler (Brendan), Michael C. Rooney (Emma), Ernie P. Menold, Molly Rooney, Sarah Marini, Rachel Marini, Connor Rooney, Nick Marini, McKenna Menold and Kayla Abt. Also survived by his great-grand daughter, Charlie Hart Geisler. He is also survived by his niece, Joanne Abt (Michael Heneghan).
Visitation: Friday, August 9th from 6:00 - 8:30 P.M. and Saturday, August 10th from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19086. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Chrysostom Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Drexel Neumann Academy, 1901 Potter St., Chester, PA 19013 or Jefferson Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19107, ATTN: Katherine Geary.
Arrangements by MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019