FAUNCE
ERROL L.
Age 80, of Langhorne, died March 5, 2019. He was a star quarterback, inducted into Neshaminy H.S. Hall of Fame and long-time instructor at Council Rock H.S. He is the beloved husband for 55 years to Joan W. (nee Gutgesell); dear brother of Beverly Monteverde; loving father of Craig Howard Faunce (Gina) and Natalie Lynn Soucie (Paul), cherished grand-father of Lydia, Evelyn and Madeleine. Family and friends are invited to Errol's Memorial Service Sunday March 24, 2019 1:30 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church, 330 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA. 19047. Family service by DUNN/GIVNISH of Langhorne. To share your fondest memories of Errol please visit:
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019