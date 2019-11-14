Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER KAPLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER (Golub) KAPLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTHER (Golub) KAPLAN Notice
KAPLAN
ESTHER (nee Golub)


Age 102, On Nov. 8, 2019. Devoted wife of Joseph S. Kaplan. Beloved mother of Sherry (Jeffrey Staller) Kelman and Howard (Pam Grad) Kaplan. Loving mother-in-law of the late Daniel B. Kelman and the late Carol Kaplan. Proud grandmother of Craig (Amy), Eric (Carey), Michael (Caren), Samantha (Brandon) and Jessie. Adoring great-grandmother of Bella, Jordyn, Jaiden, Cole, Dylan, Kellan, Madden, Milo, Sydnie and Dean. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday 1 P.M. at the New Montefiore Cem. West Babylon NY. Shiva will be observed Sat. eve and all day Sunday at the residence of Sherry Kelman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTHER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -