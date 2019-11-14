|
KAPLAN
ESTHER (nee Golub)
Age 102, On Nov. 8, 2019. Devoted wife of Joseph S. Kaplan. Beloved mother of Sherry (Jeffrey Staller) Kelman and Howard (Pam Grad) Kaplan. Loving mother-in-law of the late Daniel B. Kelman and the late Carol Kaplan. Proud grandmother of Craig (Amy), Eric (Carey), Michael (Caren), Samantha (Brandon) and Jessie. Adoring great-grandmother of Bella, Jordyn, Jaiden, Cole, Dylan, Kellan, Madden, Milo, Sydnie and Dean. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday 1 P.M. at the New Montefiore Cem. West Babylon NY. Shiva will be observed Sat. eve and all day Sunday at the residence of Sherry Kelman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019