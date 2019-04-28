Home

REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
ESTHER S. LERCH

Of Doylestown PA, formerly of Plainfield NJ, passed peacefully April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Walter F. Lerch (deceased); daughter of Esther Sweazey, Irving Sweazey, and stepmother Augusta Sweazey.
Born in New Brunswick NJ, Esther attended Jersey City College and Rutgers University, earning a Masters degree in Education. Esther taught elemen-tary education in Greenbrook NJ for 34 years.
Esther's 100 years young can be attributed to her strong faith, beautiful smile, zest for life and her activity in the Chalfont United Methodist Church and Village Improvement Association at Pine Run Community, Doylestown. Her hobbies includ-ed reading, swimming, garden-ing, tennis, choral singing and playing the harmonica. She had a "Good Run".
Survived by her children Bruce Lerch (Mimi), Susan Clague (Allen III) and Nancy Kiss. Loved by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Walter F. Lerch; grandson Bruce Lerch and son-in-law, Steve Kiss.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 21, at 2:45 P.M., Pine Run Lakeview, 2425 Lower State Road, Doylestown 18901. In lieu of flowers memorial contribu-tions to Pine Run Village Improvement Association, 777 Ferry Rd., Doylestown PA 18901.

REED AND STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME, Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
