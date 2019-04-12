Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER SCHLOSSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER S. (Maryanski) SCHLOSSER

Notice Condolences Flowers

ESTHER S. (Maryanski) SCHLOSSER Notice
SCHLOSSER
ESTHER S. (nee Maryanski)
Age 78, April 5, 2019. Devoted mother of Harry (Kelly), Debra (Anthony) Antosh, Jennifer L. (Thomas) Dott and Lori Griffin. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Chris (Frank) Aguado. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, 2 to 4 P.M., at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 4 P.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now