SCHLOSSER
ESTHER S. (nee Maryanski)
Age 78, April 5, 2019. Devoted mother of Harry (Kelly), Debra (Anthony) Antosh, Jennifer L. (Thomas) Dott and Lori Griffin. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Chris (Frank) Aguado. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, 2 to 4 P.M., at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 4 P.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019