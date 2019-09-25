Home

ETHEL A. CONDRON

ETHEL A. CONDRON Notice
CONDRON
ETHEL A.


Suddenly, on Sept. 21, 2019, age 72. Sister of Regina (the late Gordon) Ryan and Daniel (Linda) Condron; Aunt of Mark (Kelly) Ryan, Jeff (Joan) Ryan, the late Greg Ryan, Dana (Chris) Digan and the late Danielle Condron; also survived by grand nieces and many cousins. Family, Friends and Employees of Preit Development Co. are invited to her Funeral on Saturday beginning at 9 A.M., Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Avenue (19115). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private. Family appreciates memorial contri-butions be made to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
