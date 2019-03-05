|
PREISS
ETHEL L.
89, of Jamison, PA formerly of Lower Makefield Township, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday March 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Horace P. and Eleanor Unger Verrill. Wife of the late Harry P. Preiss, Jr., and grandmother of the late Craig David Gould, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Richard Gould , her son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Anna Preiss and her son and devoted caregiver Gregg Preiss; a brother, Edwin Verrill; three grandchildren, Megan and her husband David Peppard, Matthew Gould, Jenna Gould, and three great grand-children, Nolan, Grant and Wyatt Peppard.
Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M., Thursday March 7th, at the Chapel of Peace at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville, PA, where friends may call from 10 A.M. Interment will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to: Special Teens Project, Inc., P.O. Box 292, Langhorne, PA 19047. Arrs. FITZGERALD-SOMMER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019