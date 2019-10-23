Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Fluehr Funeral Home
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
More Obituaries for ETHYL HAMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHYL M. (Davis) HAMILL

ETHYL M. (Davis) HAMILL Notice
HAMILL
ETHYL M. (nee Davis)
October 21, 2019. Age 79. Merry Widow of the late William J. Jr. Beloved mother of John A. (Cheryl) and Dolores A. Loving grandmother of Ian, Alexa, Sarah, Madeline, and Jack. Dear sister of Katherine and John. Relatives, friends, students of the class of 1960 and employees of Misericordia Hospital are invited to her Viewing Fri. eve 6 - 8 P.M. and Funeral Sat. 8:30 - 9:15 A.M. at FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. Entombment Forest Hills Cem. Donations in Ethyl's name may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children. www.stjude.org/donate
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
