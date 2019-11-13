|
PIASECKI
EUFEMIA GENOWEFA
(nee Sztybor)
Nov. 10, 2019. Born Jan. 04,1935 in Bielawy, Poland. Beloved wife of the late Jozef. Loving mother of K. Krystyna (Stas) Szczesniak and Diane (Ron) Coleman. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Kelsey, Marley, Michael, Andrew and Jessica, as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Saturday 8 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Adalbert Church. Int. 1 P.M. Czestochowa Cem. Doylestown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS TDI and CHOP preferred.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019