Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
. St. Adalbert Church
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Czestochowa Cem.
Resources
More Obituaries for EUFEMIA PIASECKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUFEMIA (Sztybor) PIASECKI


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUFEMIA (Sztybor) PIASECKI Notice
PIASECKI
EUFEMIA GENOWEFA
(nee Sztybor)
Nov. 10, 2019. Born Jan. 04,1935 in Bielawy, Poland. Beloved wife of the late Jozef. Loving mother of K. Krystyna (Stas) Szczesniak and Diane (Ron) Coleman. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Kelsey, Marley, Michael, Andrew and Jessica, as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Saturday 8 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Adalbert Church. Int. 1 P.M. Czestochowa Cem. Doylestown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS TDI and CHOP preferred.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUFEMIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -