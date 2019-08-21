Home

EUGENE A. "GENE" MILLER

EUGENE A. "GENE" MILLER Notice
MILLER
EUGENE A. "GENE"


Passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. (nee Keenan), devoted father of Cathy McKeown (Ray), Elizabeth Curry (Joseph), Eugene Miller and Joseph Miller. Pop Pop of Raymond, Ryan, Michelle, Stacie, Keith, Joseph, Lauren, Joshua, Brianna and the late Karessa. Many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Condolences at 9:30 A.M. Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
