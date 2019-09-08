Home

EUGENE "GENE" BACHINSKY

EUGENE "GENE" BACHINSKY Notice
BACHINSKY
EUGENE "GENE"


Age 86, a Korean War Army Veteran and former co-owner of Northwood Construction Co., on Sept. 7, 2019. Devoted husband to Mary (nee Carbine). Loving father to Tom Bachinsky (Theresa), Donna Rowe (Jim), and Bill Bachinsky (Nancy). Beloved grandfather to Amanda Guld (Frank), Jessica Barba (Dave), and Christina, William and Alexandra Bachinsky. Cherished great grandfather to Brock, Addison, Evelyn and Louis. Dear brother to Carl (Margaret), the late John (Joan) and the late Robert Bachinsky (Marian). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116, followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. Wm. Penn Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Christopher Church Needy Student Fund at the above address. Condolences and guestbook at

www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
