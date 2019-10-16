|
|
DRASS
EUGENE F., JR.
On Thursday, October 10, 2019. loving husband, father, grand-father, and friend, passed away at the age of 73. Gene was born on May 7, 1946 in Phila., PA to Gene, Sr and Helen Drass (née Kane). He attended St. James High School and Temple University.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Marie (née Juliano), his sons Charles (Brenda), Dave (Karen), and Chris (Tara), his daughters Kelly, Kim and Kristy (Scott Anderson), his brothers Dennis (Tina) and Gerry (Terri), and 9 grand-children. In lieu of flowers please make donations, to St Jude's charity (www.stjude.org).
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019