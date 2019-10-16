Home

Services
Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
2320 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville, AL 35805-4725
256-534-2471
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
(625 Airport Rd SW
Huntsville, AL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
(625 Airport Rd SW,
Huntsville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE DRASS
EUGENE F. DRASS Jr.

EUGENE F. DRASS Jr. Notice
DRASS
EUGENE F., JR.
On Thursday, October 10, 2019. loving husband, father, grand-father, and friend, passed away at the age of 73. Gene was born on May 7, 1946 in Phila., PA to Gene, Sr and Helen Drass (née Kane). He attended St. James High School and Temple University.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Marie (née Juliano), his sons Charles (Brenda), Dave (Karen), and Chris (Tara), his daughters Kelly, Kim and Kristy (Scott Anderson), his brothers Dennis (Tina) and Gerry (Terri), and 9 grand-children. In lieu of flowers please make donations, to St Jude's charity (www.stjude.org).
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
