John F. Fluehr & Sons, Inc. - Philadelphia
3301 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 624-5150
EUGENE CZAJKOWSKI
EUGENE J. CZAJKOWSKI

EUGENE J. CZAJKOWSKI Notice
CZAJKOWSKI
EUGENE J.
On March 6, 2019, age 75. Beloved husband of Kathryn M. (nee Prendergast). Devoted brother of Richard (Rosemary) Czajkowski, Dolores Czajkowski and Justine Czajkowski. Also survived by his numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends and members of KofC No. 1294 are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9 A.M., St. Bernard Church (Cottage St. and Bleigh Ave., Phila., PA 19136) followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in Gene's memory to St. Bernard Church at the above address would be appreciated.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
