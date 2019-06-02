|
TROXELL
EUGENE J., SR.
On May 29, 2019, age 81 years, of Ardsley. Eugene served in the Air Force and was an electrical engineer at PGW for 30 years. Beloved husband for 62 years of Eileen E. (nee Dougherty). Loving father of Eugene Jr. "Dusty" (Trish), Daniel (Kathy), Robert (Lynn), Kathleen Grim (Peter), Susan Finlan (John), Thomas (Erika). Also survived by 21 grand-children and 16 great-grand-children. Pre-deceased by his grandson, Garret Grim, his brother, Joseph Troxell Sr. and sister, Dolores Hold.
Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at the Church Wednesday after 9 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Malachy Church, Organ Restoration Fund, 1429 N. 11th St., Phila., PA 19122 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019