Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.),
Ardsley, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.),
Ardsley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE TROXELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE J. TROXELL


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
EUGENE J. TROXELL Notice
TROXELL
EUGENE J., SR.


On May 29, 2019, age 81 years, of Ardsley. Eugene served in the Air Force and was an electrical engineer at PGW for 30 years. Beloved husband for 62 years of Eileen E. (nee Dougherty). Loving father of Eugene Jr. "Dusty" (Trish), Daniel (Kathy), Robert (Lynn), Kathleen Grim (Peter), Susan Finlan (John), Thomas (Erika). Also survived by 21 grand-children and 16 great-grand-children. Pre-deceased by his grandson, Garret Grim, his brother, Joseph Troxell Sr. and sister, Dolores Hold.
Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at the Church Wednesday after 9 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Malachy Church, Organ Restoration Fund, 1429 N. 11th St., Phila., PA 19122 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.