HUGHES
EUGENE P., SR., M.D.,
Age 94, died peacefully on October 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane Murphy Hughes and the father of eight sons, Edward (Gwendolyn), Eugene (Patricia), Robert (Valerie), Timothy (Aurora), Thomas, Christopher (Marie), Brian (Linda) and Donald (Mary Louise). Also survived by seventeen grand-children and eleven great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his younger brothers Joseph and Thomas and sisters Jane O'Shaughnessy, Catherine Raisch, Patricia Miljenovic and Mary Morris. He was a lifelong resident of Plymouth Meeting and Chestnut Hill. He was a graduate of La Salle College High School Class of 1942, attended St. Joseph's College and graduated from Franklin and Marshall College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 and during the Korean War. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College Class of 1948 and served his general surgery residency at the Philadelphia Veterans Administration Hospital. He was certified as a general surgeon in 1960 and was affiliated with the surgical teaching faculty of Jefferson Medical College for many years. Over one hundred and fifty medical residents and three hundred medical students received part of their surgical training and experience under his tutelage.
He practiced general surgery at Chestnut Hill Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital, where he was Chief of Surgery. He was a founding member of Northwest Surgical Associates and a member of the Philadelphia Academy of Surgery, the Philadelphia College of Physicians, Pennsylvania Society for Thoracic Surgery, American College of Surgeons, and the American Medical Association.
He is a member of the LaSalle College High School Hall of Fame and a former President of Whitemarsh Valley Country Club. He was an accomplished golfer, avid outdoorsman, and a long time and honorary member of the Lac Pythonga Fish and Game Club in the wilderness of Western Quebec. He instilled in his children, grandchildren and great grand-children a love of the outdoors and an appreciation of the value of education, hard work and family.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial service at 10:00 A.M., followed by a life celebration until 2:00 P.M., on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Whitemarsh Valley Country Club at 815 Thomas Road, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Hughes Family Scholarship Fund at La Salle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019