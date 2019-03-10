|
HUGHES
EUGENE R. "GENE"
Age 86, March 7, 2019. Former President of National Office Equipment Co. Beloved companion of 41 years to Ellen DeGaetano. Loving father of John and Wayne (Debra). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday morning, 9 to 10:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. PA 19114. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Aid For Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019