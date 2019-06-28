Home

Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayne Presbyterian Church
125 E. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne, PA
EUGENE R. MYERS

EUGENE R. MYERS Notice
MYERS
EUGENE R.


Age 95, of Devon PA, peace-fully on June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lynn Myers. Loving father of the late James S. Myers (Debbie), Kimberly I Blough (Frank), the late Scott Myers and the late Bradley Myers (Natalie). Grandfather of 10. Great-Grandfather of 9.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service, celebrating his life, on Monday July 8th, 11 A.M., at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave. Wayne PA 19087. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Presbyterian Church.

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME Inc.

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
