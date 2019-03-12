|
|
HUTT
EUGENIA E. (nee Brylinski)
On March 9, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas G. Hutt. Mother of Debra Breslin (Thomas) and Michael. Babchi of Simon Breslin and Charlotte Bastin. Sister of Valerie Brylinski, Henry Brylinski, David Brylinski and the late Ronald Brylinski.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing Thursday, 9:30 A.M., at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. PA 19116. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.nami.org/#;
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019