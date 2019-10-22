|
KACZUR
EUGENIA "JENNIE"
Of Phila., age 103 on Oct. 18, 2019. Survived by her daughter Joyce Bello (Raymond); grand-children Raymond Bello and Denise Stark (Paul); great grandchildren Dylan and Thomas; and nephew Buddy.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Jennie's Life Celebration on Wed. Oct. 23, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. John Neumann Center for Rehabil-itation & Healthcare, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd, Phila, PA 19116. Int. Oakland Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019