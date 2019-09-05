Home

Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home
2357 E Cumberland St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 426-8989
EVA M. (SICKEL) WOODIN

EVA M. (SICKEL) WOODIN Notice
WOODIN (SICKEL)
EVA M.


On August 30, 2019. Life partner of the late Charles Rosenfelt. Devoted mother of Alex Rosenfelt (Angela Reif), Amanda Rosenfelt (Thomas Boyle) and second mom to Jamie Tait. Loving Mom-Mom to Brian Boyle, Ava Boyle, and Charlie Rosenfelt. Beloved daughter of Tricia Smythe and the late Harry Woodin. Dear sister of Sara Di Domenico (Perry), Cynthia Smythe, and the late Gena Bellafont. Godmother of Karla Whiting and the late Eddie Reiman. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews and her furbabies Dante, Baron, and Big. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday from 7 - 9 P.M. and Saturday from 9 - 10 A.M. in the HUBERT M. McBRIDE FUNERAL HOME, 2357 E. Cumberland St., Phila., PA 19125. Funeral service 10 A.M. Int. Rosedale Memorial Park.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
