PALERMO
EVA P. (nee Pietrafitta)


Of Springfield, PA passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Palermo. Loving mother of Don Palermo, Sr. and Laura Palermo. Grandmother of Don (Lisa) Palermo, Jr. and Paul (Debby) Palermo, great grand-mother of Nicky, Vincey, Tori and Marina. Sister of Salvatore Pietrafitta and Sister-in-law of Mary Pietrafitta. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., Thursday at Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Spring-field Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 where friends may call 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at the church also. Int. Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
