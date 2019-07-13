|
STILES
EVA SUSANNE (nee Roach)
July 7, 2019, age 67 of Harleys-ville, formerly of Gwynedd, PA. Beloved wife of J. Craig Stiles. Devoted mother of Sandy Borzillo, Michelle Stiles, Pamela Jewell, Samantha Smith and Shannon Stiles. Grand-mother of Kayleigh Smith, Jessica Knob, Nicholas Buno, Ryan Jewell, Jason and Hailey Borzillo. Great grandmother to be, expecting in August. Also survived by her sisters Sally Thiessen and Margaret Sergo. Vice President of Operations for a medical imaging company. Suzanne loved the Caribbean, (St. John), visiting Ocean City, NJ, reading, shopping and arts and crafts. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Rosenfeld Cancer Center, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. Arrangements by
JOHN E. STILES FUNERAL HOME. Huntigdon Valley, PA
Published on Philly.com on July 13, 2019