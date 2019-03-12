Home

EVAN RUSSO


EVAN RUSSO

EVAN RUSSO
RUSSO
EVAN JOSEPH
On March 10, 2019, of Wayne, PA. Loving father of Cameron; devoted son of Michelle (nee Yablonsky) and the late Louis Russo; and brother of Erica Russo. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family beginning 11:30 A.M., Wednesday, at Temple Sholom in Broomall, 55 Church Lane, Broomall PA. Services will begin at 1 P.M. Interment Mt. Sharon Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Libertae, Inc., Bensalem PA, or The Shevlin Family Foundation,
shevlinfamilyfoundation.org
The family will be returning to the residence of Michelle Russo and Jeffrey Frank.





Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
