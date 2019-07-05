|
KALICK
EVELYN B. (nee Brodsky)
On July 3, 2019. Wife of the late Max; mother of Ted (Laura) Kalick, and Irv (Sherri) Kalick; grandmother of Sara, Daniel (Jess), Jessica, Lila, Rachel, and Max Kalick. Relatives and friends are invited to Service Sunday 12 noon at Adath Israel on the Main Line, (corners of Old Lancaster and Highland Ave.), Bala Cynwyd. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019