Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
EVELYN (Shore) BERLIN

EVELYN (Shore) BERLIN Notice
BERLIN
EVELYN (nee Shore)
BERLIN
EVELYN (nee Shore)
July 17, 2019; of Rydal, PA; age 97; Beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Jeffrey Berlin (Anne) and Michael Berlin (Louise); cherished grandmother of Allison (Ryan), Rachel (Michael), Joshua (Ilana) and Samuel (Tara); adored great-grandmother of Andrew, Ryder and Fiona. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Phila.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
