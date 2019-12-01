|
|
GINSBURG
EVELYN (nee Greenberg)
Peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Paul Ginsburg. Devoted mother of Jay Ginsburg, Esq (Sherry), Bruce Ginsburg, Esq, (Lisa), and Don Ginsburg, Esq. (Solana Cozzo). Loving grand-mother of Amy Ginsburg, Melanie Furjanic (Stuart), Matthew Ginsburg, Esq (Emily), Alexander Ginsburg, Esq. (Elizabeth), Reid Ginsburg, Esq., Aaron Ginsburg (Maradith), Lauren Allaham (Joey), Ariel Ginsburg, Rory Ginsburg (Jordan), Chase Ginsburg, Skyler Ginsburg, Hailey Ginsburg, and the late Justin Ginsburg and Randall Fedner. Also survived by 16 loving great grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Monday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPAHEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Shiva will be observed at her late residence through Tuesday evening. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Library for the Blind.
https://libwww.freelibrary.org/locations/library-for-the-blind-and-physically-handicapped.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019