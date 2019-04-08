Home

EVELYN (Katman) GOULD

EVELYN (Katman) GOULD Notice
GOULD
EVELYN (nee Katman)
Age 97 of Philadelphia, PA died on April 6, 2019 after living a long healthy life gracefully succumbed to old age. Evelyn was born on July 29, 1921. Daughter of the late Jacob A. Katman and Martha Lipsitz Katman. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late William "Billy" (Goldstein) Gould. Devoted mother of Martha Gould Issod (Craig), Jacob Gould and the late Marlene Adele Gould. Loving grandmother of Valerie Issod Matthew (Thomas), Andrea S. Issod (John Fricke), and David J. Issod (Kara). Dear great-grandmother of Isabella G. Matthew, Elijah G. Issod, and Dean I. Fricke.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
