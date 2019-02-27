|
Age 68, on February 25, 2019; of Garnet Valley, PA, formerly of Penn Valley, PA; beloved daughter of the late Charlotte and Harold Gross; sister of Stuart Gross (Nancy) and Eileen Ingerman (Ira); also survived by 9 nieces, nephews, their spouses and 20 great nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a lifetime member of the Board of Directors of the Phila. Flyers Fan Club, an active volunteer for the ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors Assn. and active in the Foxfield Community. Graveside services will be held Thursday, 11:00 A.M., Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Donations may be made in her memory to ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors Assn., P.O. Box 1545, New York, NY 10159-1545 and designated to the Ric Blake Memorial Thyroid Cancer Research Grant.
