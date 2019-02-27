Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN GROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN GROSS

Notice Condolences Flowers

EVELYN GROSS Notice
GROSS
EVELYN
Age 68, on February 25, 2019; of Garnet Valley, PA, formerly of Penn Valley, PA; beloved daughter of the late Charlotte and Harold Gross; sister of Stuart Gross (Nancy) and Eileen Ingerman (Ira); also survived by 9 nieces, nephews, their spouses and 20 great nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a lifetime member of the Board of Directors of the Phila. Flyers Fan Club, an active volunteer for the ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors Assn. and active in the Foxfield Community. Graveside services will be held Thursday, 11:00 A.M., Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Donations may be made in her memory to ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors Assn., P.O. Box 1545, New York, NY 10159-1545 and designated to the Ric Blake Memorial Thyroid Cancer Research Grant.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now