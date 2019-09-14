|
JACKSON
EVELYN
of Gouldsboro, formerly of Hulmeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at home after an illness. She was the widow of Weston Jackson, who died on April 2, 2010. Born in Belgian Congo, daughter of the late Theodore and Ella Charlotte Butler Wallin, a graduate of Bristol High School, and Bob Jones University in North Carolina, and studied at the University of Utah. Prior to retirement she was employed by Rohm & Haas Company as a secretary.
She is survived by two sons Ernest Jackson and wife Kathryn Salter Jackson, of Danvers MA; Steven G. Jackson, and wife Nilufer Koldan Jackson, of Quincy MA; grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth Jackson, Eleanor Ilayda Jackson, and Thomas Koray Jackson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Wallin.
Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 P.M. In the FREY-FETSOCK FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Rt. 191 Village of LaAnna S. Sterling. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Sept. 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 14, 2019