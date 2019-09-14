Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN JACKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
EVELYN


of Gouldsboro, formerly of Hulmeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at home after an illness. She was the widow of Weston Jackson, who died on April 2, 2010. Born in Belgian Congo, daughter of the late Theodore and Ella Charlotte Butler Wallin, a graduate of Bristol High School, and Bob Jones University in North Carolina, and studied at the University of Utah. Prior to retirement she was employed by Rohm & Haas Company as a secretary.
She is survived by two sons Ernest Jackson and wife Kathryn Salter Jackson, of Danvers MA; Steven G. Jackson, and wife Nilufer Koldan Jackson, of Quincy MA; grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth Jackson, Eleanor Ilayda Jackson, and Thomas Koray Jackson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Wallin.
Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 P.M. In the FREY-FETSOCK FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Rt. 191 Village of LaAnna S. Sterling. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Sept. 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now