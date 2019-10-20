|
KRANCER
EVELYN (nee Levenberg)
October 18, 2019, of Boca Raton, FL. Beloved wife of the late Ronald A. Krancer and the late Bernard Rossman; loving mother of Larry Ravetz (Christine Szarka) and Lisa Ravetz (Mark Freedman); cherished grand-mother of Rachel (Erik), Samuel, Abraham and Benjamin. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Tuesday, 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, PA. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Lisa and Mark. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities (www.aaddpa.org), or
Old York Road Temple-Beth Am (www.oyrtbetham.org).
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019