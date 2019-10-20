Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
EVELYN (Levenberg) KRANCER

EVELYN (Levenberg) KRANCER Notice
KRANCER
EVELYN (nee Levenberg)
October 18, 2019, of Boca Raton, FL. Beloved wife of the late Ronald A. Krancer and the late Bernard Rossman; loving mother of Larry Ravetz (Christine Szarka) and Lisa Ravetz (Mark Freedman); cherished grand-mother of Rachel (Erik), Samuel, Abraham and Benjamin. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Tuesday, 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, PA. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Lisa and Mark. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities (www.aaddpa.org), or
Old York Road Temple-Beth Am (www.oyrtbetham.org).

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
