Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
EVELYN COYLE
EVELYN M. (Fox) COYLE

EVELYN M. (Fox) COYLE Notice
COYLE
EVELYN M. (nee Fox)
April 22, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Edwin J. Coyle, she is the devoted mother of James (Elaine), Jack (Carole), Sharon "Sherry" Coyle Young (John) and Daniel (Sally). Loving mom mom of 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren; also survived by her sister Cass Donato and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday Eve. 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and also Monday 8:30 A.M. to 9:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. followed by Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053. Interment- Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 27, 2019
