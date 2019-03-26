Home

Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
145 Tennis Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-0595
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
919 Tennis Avenue
Maple Glen, PA
View Map
EVELYN M. (Miller) PARTENHEIMER

EVELYN M. (Miller) PARTENHEIMER
PARTENHEIMER
EVELYN M. (nee Miller)
Age 98, in Ft. Washington, PA. March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond Partenheimer, mother of Gary Partenheimer and Wayne Partenheimer, with three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 919 Tennis Avenue, Maple Glen, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's.

ARR. SHAEFF-MYERS F.H.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
