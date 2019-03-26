|
|
PARTENHEIMER
EVELYN M. (nee Miller)
Age 98, in Ft. Washington, PA. March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond Partenheimer, mother of Gary Partenheimer and Wayne Partenheimer, with three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 919 Tennis Avenue, Maple Glen, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's.
ARR. SHAEFF-MYERS F.H.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019